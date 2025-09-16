You’ve heard us talk about, you’ve had the chance to be a part of it, and now you can get your hands on it!

PUMP UP THE JAM: 20 Years of Jonesy & Amanda is now available for pre-order from Booktopia.

It’s filled with pictures, stories and even videos from some of Jonesy & Amanda’s biggest moments together from the past 20 years of their show.

Whether you’ve been with them from the start, or you’ve just found them on your daily commute, this special piece of Jonesy & Amanda history is a must-have for fans of the show.

You can buy your copy now from Booktopia by clicking here!

Thanks to Booktopia, Australia’s home of books.

Advertisement