For the first time ever, the NBL proudly partners with these Euro League powerhouses to bring them to Australian soil, marking a landmark moment for international basketball collaboration.

Two of Europe’s greatest clubs, Panathinaikos BC and KK Partizan Belgrade, are bringing their EuroLeague firepower to Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday September 21st for a historic double header against the Sydney Kings and the Adelaide 36ers.

it’s the 7th annual celebration of European basketball culture that is being held outside Europe for the first time – as a member of the GOLD Club, we’re given you the chance to be there with the family!

