The 80s are calling, and this call’s worth answering!

ABC, The Lexicon Of Life tour is coming to Australia in March next year, fronted by the legendary Martin Fry.

Tuesday 9th March – Astor Theatre, Perth

Thursday 11th March – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday 13th March – Fortitude Musical Hall, Brisbane

Sunday 14th March – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday 16th March – Odeon Theatre, Hobart

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Thursday 18th March – The Gov, Adelaide

As a GOLD Club VIP, this is your exclusive chance to win a double pass to see ABC live!

If you can’t wait, tickets are on sale now via destroyalllines.com