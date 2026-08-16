The 80s are calling, and this call’s worth answering!
ABC, The Lexicon Of Life tour is coming to Australia in March next year, fronted by the legendary Martin Fry.
Tuesday 9th March – Astor Theatre, Perth
Thursday 11th March – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Saturday 13th March – Fortitude Musical Hall, Brisbane
Sunday 14th March – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Tuesday 16th March – Odeon Theatre, Hobart
Thursday 18th March – The Gov, Adelaide
As a GOLD Club VIP, this is your exclusive chance to win a double pass to see ABC live!
If you can’t wait, tickets are on sale now via destroyalllines.com