Ed Sheeran has announced his special guests for the Loop Tour this summer, including Vance Joy, Mia Wray, Biird and Aaron Rowe.

Ed will be in Sydney for three shows at Accor Stadium from Friday February 13th, followed by three shows in Melbourne at Marvel Stadium from Thursday February 26th.

Having already sold over 2.5 million tickets across Australia and New Zealand to date, Ed’s Loop Tour will be kicking off the 2026 year in huge style!

