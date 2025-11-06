James Reyne is bringing the hits of Australian Crawl and more to Selina’s, Coogee Bay Hotel on Saturday November 15th

James Reyne’s songs have provided the soundtrack to endless Australian summers!

One of Australia’s finest singers and songwriters, responsible for iconic songs such as ‘Reckless’, ‘The Boys Light Up’, ‘Beautiful People’, ‘Lakeside’, ‘Daughters Of The Northern Coast’, ‘Fall Of Rome’, ‘Hammerhead’, ‘Motor’s Too Fast’ and ‘Slave’.

With his tour underway, James will be looking to play new tunes from his latest solo album ‘Toon Town Lullaby’ alongside the hits of Australian Crawl!

