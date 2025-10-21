GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Richard Marx will return to Australia in April 2026 for a national tour!

The five-city run will see Marx bring his timeless voice and unforgettable catalogue to Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle and Melbourne, performing new music alongside the global hits that have defined his extraordinary career.

The tour follows the September release of his latest single All I Ever Needed featuring world-renowned trumpeter Chris Botti. Co-written by Marx, All I Ever Needed is a sweeping, jazz-infused ballad, pairing his signature lyrical intimacy with lush orchestration and a soaring horn solo from Botti.

As a member of the GOLD Club, we’re giving you the chance to win one of the many double passes we have to see Richard Marx hit the stage of Margaret Court Arena on Friday April 24th 2026.

Simply fill out the prompts below for your chance to win your way there!

