The Black Sorrows who are spearheaded by Joe Camilleri, an undisputed icon of Australian music, have released The Quintessential Black Sorrows. They have been at the forefront of the music scene for decades and are thrilled to celebrate 40 plus years in the making with this double album.

To celebrate The Quintessential Black Sorrows, the band is currently embarking on a nation-wide tour, and shows are selling fast. They are renowned for their high-energy live performance and infectious raw, rootsy rhythms.

