Lenny Kravitz is set to return to Australia this November with his globally praised Blue Electric Light Tour 2025.

The 4-time GRAMMY® Award-winning writer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and all-round icon will be performing in arenas all across Australia

Joining as a special guest on his Australian leg of the tour is ARIA-Award winning rock band, JET, fresh off the back of their American tour who will return to Australia in support.

As a member of the Gold Club, we’re given you an exclusive chance to win your way to seeing Lenny Kravitz at either Qudos Bank Arena on November 18th or John Cain Arena on November 25th.

