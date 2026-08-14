Picture this…

Sydney Harbour below you…

A sky full of stars above you…

And Australia’s most iconic anthem beating inside you..

GOLD presents iHeartLIVE “ICEHOUSE on the Harbour Live at Fleet Steps” and we’re giving away the greatest tickets money can’t buy.

We’ve got VIP Premium Seating, a soundcheck experience like no other, and your food and drink covered.

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For your chance to win, listen to Christian O’Connell each morning as he reveals the day’s winning ICEHOUSE song but keep GOLD locked in, as you might hear the song more than once!

Call 13 55 22, get on the guest list and listen to Jonesy & Amanda each Friday morning as they announce the winner.

GOLD Club members also have the chance to skip the queue, where GOLD calls YOU back.

We’ve got your Golden Ticket to ICEHOUSE, ONLY on GOLD.