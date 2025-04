IKEA is known for all things flat-pack, and now, the Swedish mothership has come up with the chocolate bunny to end relationships everywhere, just in time for Easter.

The VÅRKÄNSLA bunny is a flat-pack milk chocolate rabbit.

You heard right: a chocolate bunny you assemble yourself.

It’s made up of three pieces – its ears, body and legs – and they slot together so that the bunny stands upright.

The totally on-brand bunny is $8.50 and available here.

