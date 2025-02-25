With clever technology, a striking design and remarkable value starting from $23,990 driveaway, booking a test drive in the new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro compact SUV will surely leave you impressed. According to VFACTS, Chery was Australia’s fastest growing brand in 2024!

The new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro comes with a 7 Year Warranty available with 7-year Capped Price Servicing and up to 7 Years Roadside Assistance. Its powerful and efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine produces 108kW of power, delivering a responsive and smooth driving experience. And, 2025 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro has a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

If you visit an authorised Chery dealership in Sydney for your test drive, you will not only leave you impressed, but it will give you the chance to win the new Chery Tiggo 4 Urban in Martian Red, valued at $23,990 driveaway! After your test drive just fill out the entry form from the dealership you visited, tell Chery in 25 words or less what you loved most about the car, and you will be in the running to win!

Check out the list of authorised Chery dealerships you can visit below for more information.

Rockdale City Chery

Heartland Chery Chullora

Chery Northern Beaches

Chery Parramatta

Chery Ryde

Chery Sutherland

McGrath Chery Liverpool

Alto Chery Pennant Hills

Lander Chery Blacktown

Sinclair Chery

Paul Wakeling Chery

Terms and Conditions