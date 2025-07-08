Volcanic ash is again causing chaos for Australians travelling to and from Bali.

It comes after Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupted for a second time in as many months.

Multiple international flights have been cancelled, leaving hundreds of Aussies stranded.

Passengers are being urged to keep an eye on updates from their airline, who are continuing to monitor the movement of the volcano’s ash cloud.

“Due to volcanic ash caused by an eruption of Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia, several flights between Bali and Australia have been cancelled,” Jetstar said in a statement.

“Impacted customers have been notified directly and provided a range of options.

“Safety is always our number one priority, and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and will contact customers directly if there are any further changes to our schedule”.