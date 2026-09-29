Of all the places in the world to get stranded… in Bali with Jimmy Barnes is a pretty great place to find yourself!

GOLD is giving you and THREE friends the chance to get Stranded in Bali with Jimmy Barnes, with not one, but FOUR unforgettable sunset gigs with Jimmy, Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows, Ross Wilson and Mahalia Barnes.

We’re including flights, 7 nights at the beautiful beachside Intercontinental Resort Bali, Breakfast, merchandise, and you’ll even meet the bands!

As a GOLD Club VIP, you can SKIP THE QUEUE to get into the Gold Lounge for the chance to win. You’ll also automatically have the chance to win the bonus $2,000 cash prize.

Simply register your details below and tell us why you want to see Jimmy Barnes in Bali.

Then be listening as we call our GOLD Club VIP’s to Skip the Queue!

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GOLD’s Stranded in Bali, thanks to Music in Paradise, the most exclusive and intimate music experience in the world.

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