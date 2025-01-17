As the Australian Open is officially underway, Alex de Minaur has melted the hearts of tennis fans with his sweet act for fiancée Katie Boulter.

After starting off his campaign with an epic win over Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands on Tuesday night, de Minaur raced from Rod Laver Arena to KIA Arena to see Boulter compete against Canada’s Rebecca Marino.

De Minaur was seen watching the game from a exercise bike in the cooldown area where he was seen pumping his fist as Boulter won the first set.

He then moved to the players box where he was watching from the edge of his seat in anticipation as Boulter took out the match against Marino.

De Minaur shared snaps of the night with his 395k Instagram followers, writing ‘A little bit of everything last night 😂❤️😈 We go again tomorrow 🙌’

Fans reacted to his sweet act on social media, with one person commenting “What a player! What a fiancé!” while another said “This is really cute. He rushed over after his match.”

The couple announced their engagement in December, with Boulter writing ‘We’ve been keeping a small secret… 🤭’

What a power couple!

