The democracy sausage… a simple snag on bread with sauce has become an iconic part of the Australian voting experience. So vital is the humble sausage sizzle that its absence at polling booths can feel like a national betrayal.

Thankfully, DemocracySausage.org helps voters track down their nearest election day BBQ, with over 1200 sausage sizzles and cake stalls listed this year. Born as a joke among friends, the site now attracts millions of visitors. While not free, these sausages support local causes, and no matter your politics, biting into one after voting is a uniquely Aussie way to celebrate democracy.

