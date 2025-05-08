Choosing a baby name is one of the first big decisions you make as a parent. You want it to be meaningful, unique… and apparently, not ‘Robocop.’
Australia has a long list of banned baby names – 89 to be exact – and while some of them are absolute no-brainers (looking at you, ‘Adolf Hitler’), others might leave you like this…
Each state and territory has its own version of the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Act, but when it comes to outlawed names, there’s national agreement: no titles, slurs, swear words, or just plain weird stuff that could set your kid up for a lifetime of awkward explanations. So, no pressure.
The rules are in place to protect children from names that are considered offensive, confusing, misleading, or just completely unhinged.
Here’s the full list of names that’ll never make it onto an Aussie birth certificate:
Admiral
Adolf Hitler
Anzac
Australia
Baron
Bishop
Brigadier
Bomb
Bonghead
Brother
Cadet
Captain
Chief
Christ
Chow Tow
Colonel
Commander
Commissioner
Commodore
Constable
Corporal
Cyanide
Dalai Lama
Dame
Devil
Dickhead
Doctor
Duke
Emperor
Father
G-Bang
General
God
Goddess
Harry Potter
Honour
Ikea
iMac
Inspector
Jesus Christ
Judge
Justice
King
Lady
Lieutenant
Lord
Madam
Mafia
Majesty
Major
Marijuana
Marshal
Medicare
Messiah
Minister
Mister
Monkey
Nazi
Ned Kelly
Nutella
Officer
Osama Bin Laden
Panties
Passport
Pope
Premier
President
Prime Minister
Prince
Princess
Professor
Queen
Ranga
Robocop
Saint
Satan
Scrotum
Seaman
Sergeant
S**thead
Sir
Sister
Smelly
Snort
Socceroos
Terrorist
Thong
Virgin