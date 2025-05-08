Choosing a baby name is one of the first big decisions you make as a parent. You want it to be meaningful, unique… and apparently, not ‘Robocop.’

Australia has a long list of banned baby names – 89 to be exact – and while some of them are absolute no-brainers (looking at you, ‘Adolf Hitler’), others might leave you like this…

Each state and territory has its own version of the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Act, but when it comes to outlawed names, there’s national agreement: no titles, slurs, swear words, or just plain weird stuff that could set your kid up for a lifetime of awkward explanations. So, no pressure.

The rules are in place to protect children from names that are considered offensive, confusing, misleading, or just completely unhinged.

Here’s the full list of names that’ll never make it onto an Aussie birth certificate:

Admiral

Adolf Hitler

Anzac

Australia

Baron

Bishop

Brigadier

Bomb

Bonghead

Brother

Cadet

Captain

Chief

Christ

Chow Tow

Colonel

Commander

Commissioner

Commodore

Constable

Corporal

Cyanide

Dalai Lama

Dame

Devil

Dickhead

Doctor

Duke

Emperor

Facebook

Father

G-Bang

General

God

Goddess

Harry Potter

Honour

Ikea

iMac

Inspector

Jesus Christ

Judge

Justice

King

Lady

Lieutenant

Lord

Madam

Mafia

Majesty

Major

Marijuana

Marshal

Medicare

Messiah

Minister

Mister

Monkey

Nazi

Ned Kelly

Nutella

Officer

Osama Bin Laden

Panties

Passport

Pope

Premier

President

Prime Minister

Prince

Princess

Professor

Queen

Ranga

Robocop

Saint

Satan

Scrotum

Seaman

Sergeant

S**thead

Sir

Sister

Smelly

Snort

Socceroos

Terrorist

Thong

Virgin