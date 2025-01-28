Booking.com have released their list of the most welcoming cities in Australia for 2025!

As the travel agency reveals their annual traveller review awards, they’ve crunched the numbers of over 360 million verified customer reviews to discover which towns deliver outstanding hospitality and service.

So, here’s Booking.com’s top ten most welcoming cities in Australia!

2025’s Most Welcoming Town In Australia

Montville, Queensland Maleny, Queensland Margaret River Town, Western Australia Mudgee, New South Wales Ocean Grove, Victoria Bicheno, Tasmania Port Lincoln, South Australia Halls Gap, Victoria Daylesford, Victoria Orange, New South Wales

While Victoria has three towns in the top ten lineup, Queensland’s Montville took out the top spot for the most welcoming city in the country.

While South Australia only featured once on the list with Port Lincoln, the state was voted the most welcoming region in the world – ranking above regions in Croatia, Georgia, Portugal and more.

Most Welcoming Regions In The World

South Australia, Australia Osijek-Baranja, Croatia Kakheti, Georgia Madeira, Portugal Misiones, Argentina Graubünden, Switzerland Bretagne, France Baja California Sur, Mexico Kien Giang, Vietnam Drenthe, Netherlands

“It’s no news to locals, but now the world knows that South Australia is among the most welcoming regions in the world” said Zoe Bettison, South Australian Minister for Tourism.

Good to know we are home to one of the most welcoming regions in the world!