A nationwide search has been launched to track down a group of schoolchildren who buried a time capsule in 1985.

In 1985, ten Adelaide schoolchildren, all celebrating their 10th birthdays on July 1, participated in a national competition organised by Telstra—then known as Telecom—to commemorate its 10th anniversary.

The children buried a time capsule filled with mementos at Telstra’s Adelaide office, with the intention of reopening it 40 years later, on July 1, 2025.

As the reopening date approaches, Telstra has initiated a nationwide search to locate these individuals, now nearing their 50th birthdays.

So far, only one participant has been found.

The company is appealing to the public for assistance in finding the remaining nine.

The children, who hailed from various schools across Adelaide, may have since relocated, making the search more challenging.​

The known first names of the participants are Corrie, Michelle (x2), Michael, Amanda, Rachel, Kirsty, David, Jessica, and Vicky.

Telstra encourages anyone with information about these individuals to come forward, aiming to reunite the group for the capsule’s unveiling and to rediscover a piece of Australian history.​