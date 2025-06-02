Cat lovers, clear your calendars – Sydney is about to get cat-tastic!

This weekend (7th and 8th June), the Oz Feline Fair will unleash two days of whiskers, wonder, and wild feline fun in a purr-fect celebration of our favourite four-legged companions.

Headlining the event is none other than the world-famous cat judge and TikTok sensation, Steven Meserve, who’s bringing his globally acclaimed feline showcase, CATstravaganza, to Aussie shores for the very first time.

After dazzling crowds across Europe and North America, Meserve and his Loving Cats Worldwide (LCWW) team are ready to crown Australia’s finest felines – and they’re doing it in style.

Expect a dazzling fusion of entertainment, education, and everything in between, as cat lovers, breeders, rescue groups, and feline-focused brands unite to honour our whiskered companions in the biggest way possible.

Visitors can wander through Vendor Village, where they’ll find an eclectic mix of quirky cat-themed goodies, expert pet advice, and must-have accessories.

Get inspired in Purr-Creations Alley, featuring handcrafted treasures by local artisans. And for the flair-lovers among us, the Cosplay Catwalk invites you to dress to impress in your best feline-inspired costume for a chance at some meow-nificent prizes.

Whether you’re a hardcore cat show enthusiast or just someone who’s mildly obsessed with their tabby, the Oz Feline Fair promises something for everyone – and it’s bound to be an un-fur-gettable experience.

It all starts this weekend (7–8 June) at the International Convention Centre Sydney.

Grab your tickets now at ozfelinefair.com.au/tickets – and prepare to have your whiskers wowed!