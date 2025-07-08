Sydney just got a whole lot cuter… and smarter!

In an aww-inducing week of training, Seeing Eye Dogs-in-training took on two of the city’s busiest and most chaotic environments: SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium and Sydney Ferries.

At just 8–9 weeks old, these pups are already learning to be calm, confident guides for Australians who are blind or have low vision.

At SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium, they navigated glowing tanks, echoey tunnels, and slippery floors.

Days later, it was all paws on deck as they boarded ferries to practice ramps, seating, and staying chill amid the movement, engine rumbles, and commuter chatter.

These outings are part of a critical training program from Vision Australia Seeing Eye Dogs, with support from the Petbarn Foundation.

Exposing the pups to real-world distractions helps shape steady, adaptable dogs who can handle anything life throws at them.

The adventures align with the 12th Annual Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal, which aims to raise $1.1 million this July – enough to train 22 highly skilled Seeing Eye Dogs.

Each dog takes over $50,000 and two years to train, but the difference they make is priceless.

Help a pup become a hero: donate in-store at Petbarn or online at petbarn.com.au/seeingeyedogs.

Navigating ferries and fish tanks at nine weeks? That’s top dog behaviour!

