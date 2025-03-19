After nearly 30 years, Happy Gilmore is stepping back onto the green to tap, tap, tap it in once again! Ahead of Happy Gilmore 2’s release, Netflix has dropped a fresh teaser with Adam Sandler reprising his role as the unorthodox, long-driving golfer.

Sandler isn’t hitting the fairway alone – original cast members Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and Christopher McDonald are returning, joined by new faces like Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), Sadie and Sunny Sandler, and Blake Clark. Even pro golfers John Daly and Rory McIlroy make cameos.

Check it out:

Happy Gilmore 2 lands on Netflix July 25.