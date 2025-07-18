A new feature documentary, It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley, offers an intimate look at the life and legacy of the gifted singer-songwriter who died in 1997 at just 30.

The film traces Buckley’s meteoric rise and lasting influence, anchored by his only studio album, Grace.

It features never-before-seen footage from his archives, as well as interviews with his mother, Mary Guibert, and former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser.

Former bandmates and artists like Ben Harper and Aimee Mann also reflect on Buckley’s impact.

Director Amy Berg revealed in a statement that she had pursued the project for nearly two decades. “I first approached Mary, Jeff’s mom, in 2007,” she said. “It seemed like she wanted to work together, but she opted out.”

The filmmaker added, “She wanted to make a scripted film and offered it to me to direct, but after exploring the incredible archive, I knew this was a doc. I couldn’t get Jeff’s final voicemail to his mother out of my mind for years. It made me cry on many occasions as it probably will for you. I reached out to [Mary] every time I finished a film, and she ‘politely’ declined. Until the summer of 2019. My timing was finally right! I can honestly say the euphoria still hasn’t settled.”

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley opens in theaters on Friday, August 8.

