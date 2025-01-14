If you’re a fan of Bridget Jones’s Diary, you’ll be delighted to know that Renée Zellweger is making a comeback, in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy!

You might be even more excited to learn that the cast and director are coming to (or going to, depending on where you’re reading this from) Sydney for the film’s Australian Premiere!

What, where, when, how, who, you ask?!

The event will take place at HOYTS EQ from 6pm on Sunday, February 9.

The attendees include:



Renée Zellweger

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Leo Woodall

And director Michael Morris



Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released in Australian cinemas on February 13.

Just a day before Valentine’s Day! How romantic.