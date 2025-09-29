After almost two decades together, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly decided to go their separate ways.

According to Page Six and the New York Post, the Aussie power couple quietly began living apart earlier this year.

Keith has reportedly moved into a new place in Nashville, while Nicole has been focusing on family life with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Sources told Page Six that Nicole had been trying to save the marriage, but ultimately the relationship “just ran its course.”

Neither Nicole nor Keith has released a public statement yet.

The pair married in Sydney back in 2006 and quickly became one of Australia’s most celebrated couples.

While fans will be saddened by the news, their love story has left a lasting mark both here in Australia and around the world.

