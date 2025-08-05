Crowded House are hitting the road for a surprise run of intimate shows across Australia this spring, offering fans a rare chance to see the legendary band up close.

Kicking off in Cairns on October 8, the tour will stop in Townsville, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Byron Bay, and Hobart, playing a mix of theatres and smaller venues through to late November.

Tour Dates:

Wed 8 Oct – Cairns Convention Centre

Thu 9 Oct – Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre

Tue 14 Oct – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Wed 22 Oct – State Theatre, Sydney

Wed 29 Oct – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tue 18 Nov – The Green Room, Byron Bay

Wed 26 Nov – MyState Bank Arena, Hobart

General public tickets go on sale Friday, 8 August at 2pm local time. For tickets and full tour details, visit the Live Nation website!