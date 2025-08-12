Taylor Swift has officially announced her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, ending years of rumours and fan speculation surrounding “TS12.” While the official release date and tracklist are still a mystery, fans are buzzing with excitement over the big reveal.

Earlier this week Taylor Swift’s official website showcased a sparkling orange countdown timer, set to expire on August 12 at 12:12 am ET (2:12 pm AEDT). This cryptic teaser immediately ignited fan theories, with many believing it confirmed the album’s announcement.

As part of the launch, Swift has opened U.S. pre-orders for a limited-edition The Life of a Showgirl Portofino Orange Glitter Vinyl. This stunning translucent orange vinyl, infused with gold glitter, is available in limited quantities (up to four per customer).

Orders are expected to ship by October 13, 2025 but the final artwork for the vinyl remains a surprise. Currently, the vinyl design is represented by a blurred digital mock-up, with slight variations expected due to its custom manufacturing process.

Swifties eagerly await more details about The Life of a Showgirl, which is already shaping up to be one of Taylor Swift’s most exciting releases yet.

