Emma Heming Willis has shut down reports claiming her husband, Bruce Willis, can no longer speak or walk, urging the media to stop giving “a platform to anonymous speculation.”

“To Whom It May Concern: If you ever come across a story that begins with ‘sources close to the family say…,’ do yourself a favor and stop reading,” she wrote on Instagram Stories on July 26.

“And to any outlet that runs with those kinds of stories, do better. Giving a platform to anonymous speculation is not only careless, it’s harmful. Onward,” she added.

Since meeting in 2007, Heming Willis has been a constant source of support for Bruce, particularly following his 2022 diagnosis of aphasia and later, frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Marking their 17th anniversary in December 2024, she shared a moving tribute:

“Anniversaries used to bring excitement — now, if I’m honest, they stir up all the feelings … I give myself 30 minutes to sit in the ‘why him, why us,’ to feel the anger and grief. Then I shake it off and return to what is,” she wrote. “And what is… is unconditional love. I feel blessed to know it, and it’s because of him. I’d do it all over again and again in a heartbeat.”

Since Bruce’s retirement, she has become an advocate for dementia research and caregiver support, launching Make Time Wellness to promote brain health.

In March 2025, the family celebrated Bruce’s 70th birthday together.

