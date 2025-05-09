In a special Mother’s Day edition of her podcast Double A Chattery, Amanda Keller has opened up in an emotional and deeply personal conversation with her two sons, Liam and Jack.
The episode offered listeners a rare and intimate glimpse into Amanda’s life as a mother—one marked by resilience, vulnerability, and boundless love.
Amanda candidly reflected on her journey to motherhood, including the challenges of undergoing IVF, a path she describes as both heartbreaking and hopeful.
The episode didn’t just tug at heartstrings—it celebrated the strength and sacrifice of mothers everywhere.
