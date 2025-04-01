You know what they say… there’s no such thing as too much garlic.

Wait, that’s what they say, right?

Either way, this spicy pickled garlic recipe is going viral on TikTok, which involves draining a jar of pickled garlic, add sriracha, and thyme before shaking up the jar and grabbing a spoon.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Pickled garlic cloves

Sriracha sauce

Thyme leaves

Method:

Add Sriracha sauce to a jar of pickled garlic. Sprinkle thyme leaves on top. Shake the jar and eat.