A new collectible craze is sweeping the world, with fans lining up for hours to get their hands on Labubu toys—quirky, fluffy monster keychains that have become the latest must-have item.

Designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and produced by Chinese toy company Pop Mart, Labubus have gained popularity among Gen Z consumers, with some reselling for over $1,000 online.

