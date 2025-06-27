It was recently confirmed that Barry Keoghan would be playing Ringo Starr in an upcoming biopic about The Beatles drummer.

During a new interview, NME asked his son Zak Starkey what he thought of the casting and if he had any advice for the actor.

“Get a big rubber nose. I don’t know what else to say. He doesn’t look anything like my dad, does he?” Starkey noted. “You can fix anything, can’t you? You can certainly give someone a big rubber nose.”

“The thing about my dad is his personality. He sold The Beatles to America, he’s the one with the charisma,” he added. “Pulling that off will be hard. He’s just himself.”

When it came to his thoughts on if Keoghan could play drums like his dad, Starkey didn’t mince words. “That’s f**king impossible,” he said. “Nobody can play like my dad. Good luck to him, but he’ll be the first guy who can pull it off. My dad’s unique – the greatest rock’n’roll drummer in the world, still. He’s better now than he was then.”

Each member of The Beatles will be getting their own biopic, with each being released over the course of four weekends in April 2028. In addition to Keoghan playing Starr, Harris Dickinson is set to play John Lennon, Paul Mescal will portray Paul McCartney and Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison.

