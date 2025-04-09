After an absence of 11 years, Lady Gaga has announced she’s coming to Australia and bringing her Mayhem Ball with her this December!

With only 3 dates scheduled at the time of writing, these tickets are going to be in HOT demand with the dates for The MAYHEM Ball’ tour commencing December 5 at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, followed by December 9 at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium and on December 12 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

Pre-sale tickets kick off on Monday morning with the general public sale opening on Thursday.

Here’s all of the dates you need to know to secure your tickets:

Mastercard Pre-sale:

Monday, April 14: Mastercard holders will have special access to presale tickets at 10am local (Melbourne), 11am local (Sydney), and 12pm local (Brisbane), ending Wednesday, April 16 at the same local times.

Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets opens Thursday, April 17 at 12pm local (Melbourne), 1pm local (Sydney) and 2pm local (Brisbane). Mastercard is also bringing cardholders even closer to their passion for music by offering an incredible Priceless experience, including an onstage photo opportunity, a Q&A with a member of Lady Gaga’s crew, pre-show access, and more. Visit priceless.com/music for details.

Vodafone pre-sale:

Vodafone mobile customers can be among the first to secure tickets during a 48 hour presale commencing 10am local Monday 14 April in Melbourne, 11am local in Sydney and 12pm local in Brisbane. Visit vodafone.com.au/ticket to find out more.

Live Nation Pre-sale:

Melbourne: Wednesday April 16 at 11am local – Thursday April 17 at 11am local

Sydney: Wednesday April 16 at 12pm local – Thursday April 17 at 12pm local

Brisbane: Wednesday April 16 at 1pm local – Thursday April 17 at 1pm local

General Sale:

Melbourne: Thursday April 17 at 12pm local

Sydney: Thursday April 17 at 1pm local

Brisbane: Thursday April 17 at 2pm local