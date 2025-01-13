By now, you’ve probably noticed that WSFM is now GOLD.

But… why?!

The short answer:

It describes the music we play.

We play great songs, every single one of them is GOLD.

The slightly longer answer:

As proud as we all are of working at WSFM, we’ve found as years have gone by that more and more people were finding our name ‘forgettable’ (ouch).

Our audience who has been with us for decades (if that’s you, thank you), know who we are and would probably win Mastermind if WSFM was their ‘Specialist Subject’.

But over the last decade less and less people were able to recall they listened to a station called WSFM.

To be honest it was a little heartbreaking.

We say our name all day every day, and year after year our marketing team convinced the boss to give them big budgets to spend on fancy billboard campaigns & TV commercials to try and cut through.

To be honest, they spent an eye watering amount of money, but still thousands of people couldn’t remember they listened to WSFM when asked.

So we’re hanging up the W and the S, and kicking off 2025 with a new name, Sydney’s Gold 101.7.

The logo’s a little brighter, the music’s a little funkier, but we’re still us.

Jonesy and Amanda, Ugly Phil and Steve Fitton are all still here loving Sydney every day.

Hopefully you’ll come along for the ride!

If you’ve been with us for years, thanks for listening, if you’re new, welcome!

Have an awesome 2025.

Team WS… Now, Sydney’s Gold 101.7

