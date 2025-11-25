After reading the TikTok caption, “I’m hosting Thanksgiving this year so I’m sharing all my secret recipes,” we were expecting something delightful, albeit a bit different.
However, we did NOT expect this.
Let us introduce you to Blue Energy Mashed Potatoes.
Um, what?
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 3x cans of energy drink
- Instant mash potato mix
- Blue food dye
- Gravy
Method:
- Boil the energy drinks in with the potato mix.
- Once the potato is mashed/thickened, add five drops of the blue food dye and mix.
- Serve the dish and add gravy!
- Enjoy… or try to.