After reading the TikTok caption, “I’m hosting Thanksgiving this year so I’m sharing all my secret recipes,” we were expecting something delightful, albeit a bit different.

However, we did NOT expect this.

Let us introduce you to Blue Energy Mashed Potatoes.

Um, what?

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

3x cans of energy drink

Instant mash potato mix

Blue food dye

Gravy

Method:

Boil the energy drinks in with the potato mix. Once the potato is mashed/thickened, add five drops of the blue food dye and mix. Serve the dish and add gravy! Enjoy… or try to.