After reading the TikTok caption, “I’m hosting Thanksgiving this year so I’m sharing all my secret recipes,” we were expecting something delightful, albeit a bit different.

However, we did NOT expect this.

Let us introduce you to Blue Energy Mashed Potatoes.

Um, what?

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients: 

  • 3x cans of energy drink
  • Instant mash potato mix
  • Blue food dye
  • Gravy

Method:

  1. Boil the energy drinks in with the potato mix.
  2. Once the potato is mashed/thickened, add five drops of the blue food dye and mix.
  3. Serve the dish and add gravy!
  4. Enjoy… or try to.
