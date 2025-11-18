As Thanksgiving approaches, TikTok is getting inundated with good ol’ apple pie recipes.

While we expected some unique recipes, we didn’t think they’d get this ‘extreme’!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Or save to listen later: Listen on iHeart Listen on Apple Listen on Spotify

Recipe:

Ingredients

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Large pre-made short cut pastry shell
  • Macaroni
  • Grated and block cheese
  • Canned apples
  • Milk

Method

  1. Place your cooked macaroni into the pastry.
  2. Put cubes of cheese among the macaroni.
  3. Pour the can of apples on top.
  4. Pour a touch/drizzle of milk on top.
  5. Sprinkle grated cheese on top.
  6. Cook for 20 minutes on 180℃.
Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
Jonesy & Amanda macaroni apple pie no expiry podcast tiktok tucker