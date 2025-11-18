As Thanksgiving approaches, TikTok is getting inundated with good ol’ apple pie recipes.

While we expected some unique recipes, we didn’t think they’d get this ‘extreme’!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe:

Ingredients

Large pre-made short cut pastry shell

Macaroni

Grated and block cheese

Canned apples

Milk

Method

Place your cooked macaroni into the pastry. Put cubes of cheese among the macaroni. Pour the can of apples on top. Pour a touch/drizzle of milk on top. Sprinkle grated cheese on top. Cook for 20 minutes on 180℃.