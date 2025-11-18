As Thanksgiving approaches, TikTok is getting inundated with good ol’ apple pie recipes.
While we expected some unique recipes, we didn’t think they’d get this ‘extreme’!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe:
Ingredients
- Large pre-made short cut pastry shell
- Macaroni
- Grated and block cheese
- Canned apples
- Milk
Method
- Place your cooked macaroni into the pastry.
- Put cubes of cheese among the macaroni.
- Pour the can of apples on top.
- Pour a touch/drizzle of milk on top.
- Sprinkle grated cheese on top.
- Cook for 20 minutes on 180℃.