During our daily TikTok scrolls, we came across a recipe that really piqued our interest – a two-ingredient burrito!
Apparently all you need is a tortilla wrap and a can of refried beans and you’re set.
Naturally, we had to give it a try!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 x tortilla wrap
- 1 x can of refried beans
Method:
- Lay your wrap out flat.
- Open a can of refried beans and place contents in the middle of the wrap.
- Fold your tortilla up like a burrito, then wrap the burrito in foil.
- Place in the air fryer for 15-20 minutes on 160℃ and enjoy!