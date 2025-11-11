During our daily TikTok scrolls, we came across a recipe that really piqued our interest – a two-ingredient burrito!

Apparently all you need is a tortilla wrap and a can of refried beans and you’re set.

Naturally, we had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

1 x tortilla wrap

1 x can of refried beans

Method:

Lay your wrap out flat. Open a can of refried beans and place contents in the middle of the wrap. Fold your tortilla up like a burrito, then wrap the burrito in foil. Place in the air fryer for 15-20 minutes on 160℃ and enjoy!