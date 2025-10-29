If you’re a TikTok aficionado, you may have seen a resurgence of ‘pickle’ content.

From pickled cookies to ‘glitter’ pickles, it’s pickle overload over there, but have you come across coffee pickles in your daily scroll?

Well, you guessed it – we gave it a try, and the results speak for themselves!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried coffee pickles:

Recipe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ingredients:

Jar of pickles

Instant coffee

Method:

Open the jar of pickles. Add 3tsp of instant coffee to the jar. Give it a little stir, put the lid back on and shake. Once well shaken, pop and and enjoy (or try to)!