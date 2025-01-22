Over the break, we came across a few videos of TikTokers putting their own spin on the good ol’ baked beans on toast.
However, it wasn’t until we came across a recipe involving peanut butter and hot sauce that we knew we had to give it a try!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried satay baked beans on toast:
Followthe podcast on
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Toast
- Peanut Butter
- Baked Beans
- Hot Sauce
- Coriander
- Lime
Method:
- Spread peanut butter on toast.
- Place baked beans on top.
- Drizzle the hot sauce on the beans.
- Garnish with lime and coriander.
- Enjoy!