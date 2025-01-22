Over the break, we came across a few videos of TikTokers putting their own spin on the good ol’ baked beans on toast.

However, it wasn’t until we came across a recipe involving peanut butter and hot sauce that we knew we had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried satay baked beans on toast:

Follow the podcast on

Recipe

Ingredients:

Toast

Peanut Butter

Baked Beans

Hot Sauce

Coriander

Lime

Method:

Spread peanut butter on toast. Place baked beans on top. Drizzle the hot sauce on the beans. Garnish with lime and coriander. Enjoy!