Over the break, we came across a few videos of TikTokers putting their own spin on the good ol’ baked beans on toast.

However, it wasn’t until we came across a recipe involving peanut butter and hot sauce that we knew we had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried satay baked beans on toast:

Recipe

Ingredients:

  • Toast
  • Peanut Butter
  • Baked Beans
  • Hot Sauce
  • Coriander
  • Lime

Method:

  1. Spread peanut butter on toast.
  2. Place baked beans on top.
  3. Drizzle the hot sauce on the beans.
  4. Garnish with lime and coriander.
  5. Enjoy!
