Have you heard of SPAM-DY Bars?

Just like the name suggests, this unusual bar includes chocolate, more chocolate, macadamia nuts, and most importantly, some SPAM!

It could taste decent, right? We’ll be the judge of that!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Spam

Maple Syrup

Brown sugar

Chocolate

Macadamia nuts

Sea salt

Method:

Slice the Spam into bar-like sizes. Add 1/2 cup of maple syrup and 1/4 cup of brown sugar into a bowl and mix. Drizzle the mix over the Spam and cook for 8 minutes on 180°C. Melt a bowl of chocolate. Coat the Spam in chocolate, and then sprinkle sea salt and macadamia nuts over them. Pierce each bar with a stick so it looks like a lolly pop (optional) Let it set in the fridge.