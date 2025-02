It’s been described as “the bold, salty-smooth combo you didn’t know you needed” but we’re not too sure about that.

But, as they say, don’t knock it till you try it!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried Vegemite Iced Lattes:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Vegemite

Shot of coffee

Milk

Ice

Method:

Smear Vegemite around the bottom and sides of the glass. Add ice. Add a shot of coffee. Add milk.