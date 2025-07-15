If becoming a surgeon isn’t quite your dream (or makes you squirm), don’t worry, there are still plenty of high-paying career paths in Australia that don’t involve scalpels or scrubs.

The Big Earners

In second place on the ATO’s latest list is the anaesthetist, with 3,658 professionals reporting an average taxable income of $447,193. Not bad for being the person who keeps things calm in the operating room.

Next up are financial dealers, earning a cool $355,233, followed closely by internal medicine specialists, who average $342,457 across 10,689 individuals.

The Top 10 Highest-Paying Jobs in Australia

Surgeon — $472,475 Anaesthetist — $447,193 Financial Dealer — $355,233 Internal Medicine Specialist — $342,457 Psychiatrist — $288,146 Other Medical Practitioners — $259,802 Mining Engineer — $206,408 Legal Professionals (Judicial & Other) — $206,408 CEO or Managing Director — $194,987 Financial Advisor/Manager — $191,986

Where the Money Lives

Not chasing a new job? Maybe just move. The postcode with the highest average income is 2027, covering Sydney’s fancy eastern suburbs, where locals earn an average of $279,712.

Don’t Want a Career Change?

If med school isn’t in your future and mining sounds too dusty, don’t stress, we’ve got a guide to help you ask for a killer pay rise instead.

Because yep, knowledge is power, and sometimes… It’s also payday.