A brand-new musical celebrating the life and legacy of Australian music icon John Farnham is in the works, and it’s set to hit the stage in 2026, perfectly timed to mark the 40th anniversary of his legendary album Whispering Jack.

The production, which has been years in development, will now focus squarely on a pivotal six-year window in Farnham’s life – from 1980 to 1986 – culminating in his extraordinary career comeback. This period saw Farnham go from struggling performer to national treasure, thanks in large part to the massive success of Whispering Jack, one of the highest-selling Australian albums of all time.

Originally conceived as a quirky and fictionalised show set during the 1808 Rum Rebellion, the musical has since been completely reimagined.

Under the guidance of Farnham’s longtime manager Gaynor Wheatley and acclaimed theatre producer Michael Cassel, the project has been reshaped into a powerful biographical narrative with a brand new creative team.

At the heart of the story is the late Glenn Wheatley, Farnham’s former manager and close friend, whose unwavering belief in his talent led him to mortgage his own home to finance the recording of Whispering Jack. That gamble would change Farnham’s life, and Australian music, forever.

The musical will feature Farnham’s most beloved hits, including You’re the Voice, Pressure Down, and A Touch of Paradise, woven into a storyline that charts the highs and lows of one of the greatest career revivals in showbiz history.

Workshops and development labs have already been held, with input from major international theatre creatives, including Broadway talent. According to the producers, the show will steer clear of being a typical jukebox musical, and instead, use Farnham’s music to deepen the emotional journey of his story.

Meanwhile, fans continue to rally around the beloved singer, who underwent major surgery in 2022 following a cancer diagnosis.

Farnham was declared cancer-free last year, and in his 2024 memoir The Voice Inside, he opened up about his health challenges and his enduring love for music, despite acknowledging he may never sing again due to surgery-related facial changes.

The untitled musical is expected to premiere in Melbourne before touring nationally.