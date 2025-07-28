Ozzy Osbourne’s final months were captured for Home to Roost, a documentary series about his return to the UK after two decades in the US.

The 76-year-old Black Sabbath legend died earlier this week after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

His son Jack revealed the series follows Ozzy and Sharon’s move back to Buckinghamshire and that Ozzy had completed a memoir, Last Rites, set for release in 2025.

In an interview given before Ozzy’s passing, Jack also discussed his role as co-producer on an upcoming biopic focused on the Sabbath era and early 1980s.

“This is by no means going to be a fluff piece,” he said. “Right now we’re going through a rewrite with Craig Borten, who wrote Dallas Buyers Club.”

Ozzy’s death was announced by his family, who said he was “surrounded by love” when he passed.