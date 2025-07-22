The music world has lost a true legend.

Ozzy Osbourne – the Prince of Darkness, metal pioneer, and unlikely reality TV star – has died aged 76.

Jonesy & Amanda paid tribute to the man whose music shook the world and whose personality made millions smile.

Known as the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy’s impact went far beyond heavy metal. His music defined a generation, his stage presence was electric, and his off-stage antics made him a cultural figure few could ignore, but beneath the wild persona was a devoted father, husband, and an artist who wore his heart on his leather sleeve.

From the early days with Black Sabbath to his later solo success, Ozzy’s sound left a mark that continues to influence musicians across genres. For many, his music was the soundtrack to their youth. For others, it was The Osbournes – his chaotic, funny, deeply human reality show – that introduced him to a whole new audience.

Rest in peace, Ozzy.

