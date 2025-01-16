The new couple was spotted showing affection outside a fast-food joint in California

Sweet Moments at In-N-Out

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have been seen kissing in public for the first time. The couple, who recently confirmed their romance, were filmed outside an In-N-Out restaurant in San Fernando Valley, California.

The couple was waiting in the drive-through parking lot. Jackman gently stroked Foster’s face before kissing her. They shared another kiss inside their car. The public display of affection came just a week after they confirmed their relationship.

Recent Relationship Changes

Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, separated in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. They share two adult children, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19. Sutton Foster also recently filed for divorce. She split from her husband, screenwriter Ted Griffin, in October 2023.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Actor Hugh Jackman (R) and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness attend the Fox Studios Gala Opening held at the Fox Studios November 2, 1999 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

A Longtime Friendship

Jackman and Foster have known each other for years. They co-starred together in The Music Man on Broadway from 2021 to 2023. Their relationship quickly turned romantic after their show ended.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This image was shot in black and white) (L-R) Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions )

Comments Stir Controversy

Despite the couple’s public separation, some online comments raised questions. A friend of Deborra-Lee suggested Jackman’s relationship with Foster began while he was still married

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: (L-R) Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Jackman recently returned to Australia after a busy year. He was seen enjoying time with his children and swimming at Bondi Beach.