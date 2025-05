Have you ever considered putting peanut butter on your next McDonald’s double cheeseburger?

People on TikTok have started following this trend, so naturally, we had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

McDonald’s double cheeseburger with no tomato sauce, pickles or onion.

Peanut butter.

Method:

Remove the top bread bun. Spread peanut butter on top of the meat and cheese. Put the top bread bun back on and enjoy!