The thunder’s rolling back in. AC/DC just announced their massive ‘PWR UP’ 2025 Australian stadium tour.

They’re bringing Amyl and the Sniffers along for the ride, and let’s be honest, these are gonna be huge shows. Here’s the quick-and-dirty guide to getting your mitts on tickets before they’re all snapped up.

Tour Dates

Melbourne – Wed 12 Nov @ MCG

Sydney – Fri 21 Nov @ Accor Stadium

Adelaide – Sun 30 Nov @ bp Adelaide Grand Final

Perth – Thurs 4 Dec @ Optus Stadium

Brisbane – Sun 14 Dec @ Suncorp Stadium

Ticket Drop Info (All Times Local)

Thursday 26 June is D-Day. Sales are staggered by city:

Sydney – 9am via Ticketek (AEST)

Adelaide – 10am via Ticketmaster (ACST)

Brisbane – 11am via Ticketek (AEST)

Melbourne – 1pm via Ticketek (AEST)

Perth – 1pm via Ticketek (AWST)

Ticket Prices

GA Front Standing – $305.75

GA Rear Standing – $203.80

Ultimate A-Reserve Seating – $407.70

A-Reserve Seating – $203.80

B-Reserve Seating – $132.45

Ticket limit: eight per transaction

All Ages

Yep, this tour is all ages, so the next gen can experience the gods of rock live.

Pro Tips for Beating the Queue

Log into Ticketek or Ticketmaster early (30–60 minutes before on-sale time)

Don’t use multiple tabs or devices – it could get you kicked out

Double-check your login and payment details before Thursday

The Ticketek Lounge opens an hour ahead of the drop

For more info and ticket links, head to acdc.ticketek.com.au or the TEG Van Egmond site

AC/DC in Sydney? You know it’s going to be loud. Do not sleep on this.