The thunder’s rolling back in. AC/DC just announced their massive ‘PWR UP’ 2025 Australian stadium tour.
They’re bringing Amyl and the Sniffers along for the ride, and let’s be honest, these are gonna be huge shows. Here’s the quick-and-dirty guide to getting your mitts on tickets before they’re all snapped up.
Tour Dates
- Melbourne – Wed 12 Nov @ MCG
- Sydney – Fri 21 Nov @ Accor Stadium
- Adelaide – Sun 30 Nov @ bp Adelaide Grand Final
- Perth – Thurs 4 Dec @ Optus Stadium
- Brisbane – Sun 14 Dec @ Suncorp Stadium
Ticket Drop Info (All Times Local)
Thursday 26 June is D-Day. Sales are staggered by city:
Sydney – 9am via Ticketek (AEST)
Adelaide – 10am via Ticketmaster (ACST)
Brisbane – 11am via Ticketek (AEST)
Melbourne – 1pm via Ticketek (AEST)
Perth – 1pm via Ticketek (AWST)
Ticket Prices
- GA Front Standing – $305.75
- GA Rear Standing – $203.80
- Ultimate A-Reserve Seating – $407.70
- A-Reserve Seating – $203.80
- B-Reserve Seating – $132.45
- Ticket limit: eight per transaction
All Ages
Yep, this tour is all ages, so the next gen can experience the gods of rock live.
Pro Tips for Beating the Queue
- Log into Ticketek or Ticketmaster early (30–60 minutes before on-sale time)
- Don’t use multiple tabs or devices – it could get you kicked out
- Double-check your login and payment details before Thursday
- The Ticketek Lounge opens an hour ahead of the drop
- For more info and ticket links, head to acdc.ticketek.com.au or the TEG Van Egmond site
AC/DC in Sydney? You know it’s going to be loud. Do not sleep on this.