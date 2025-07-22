Ed Sheeran is officially heading back Down Under in 2026, bringing his ‘Loop Tour’ to Aussie fans! The global superstar will take the stage in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and Perth as part of his latest tour.

Following the reveal of the pink album artwork for his upcoming release Play, Frontier Touring has confirmed they’re bringing everyone’s favourite redheaded hitmaker back to Australia.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale for Frontier Members on Monday, 28 July, with general public access from Tuesday, 29 July.

Check out all the Aussie Loop Tour dates below:

Saturday 31 January 2026 – Perth, WA Optus Stadium

Friday 13 February 2026 – Sydney, NSW Accor Stadium

Saturday 14 February 2026 – Sydney, NSW Accor Stadium

Friday 20 February 2026 – Brisbane, QLD Suncorp Stadium

Saturday 21 February 2026 – Brisbane, QLD Suncorp Stadium

Thursday 26 February 2026 – Melbourne, VIC Marvel Stadium

Friday 27 February 2026 – Melbourne, VIC Marvel Stadium

Thursday 5 March 2026 – Adelaide, SA Adelaide Oval

