Never one to miss a cheeky dig, Liam Gallagher took aim at Coldplay during an Oasis reunion show in Manchester, poking fun at the band’s now-infamous kiss-cam moment that recently went viral.

The 52-year-old referenced the incident from Coldplay’s Boston concert, where frontman Chris Martin jokingly called out a couple caught cuddling on the big screen, later identified as Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, two execs from the software company Astronomer, who also happen to be married… to other people.

Liam, naturally, had thoughts.

“Right then, do we have any love birds in the house? Don’t worry, we ain’t got any of that Coldplay snidey f***ing camera shit,” he told the crowd.

“This one’s for the love birds anyway. Doesn’t matter to us who you’re mingling with — or tingly with, fingingly with. None of our f***ing business.”

The Coldplay clip has since racked up over 120 million views online, with Martin quipping on stage, “Oh, look at these two — either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The aftermath was grim, with Astronomer confirming Byron’s resignation.

As for Liam? He made it clear Oasis gigs are strictly a no-kiss-cam zone, and honestly, it’s probably better for everyone that way.