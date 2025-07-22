Lewis Capaldi has opened up about the breaking point that forced him to step away from the spotlight.

Speaking on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, the Scottish singer-songwriter spoke honestly about the “mental episode” that left him “convulsing” backstage during a 2023 concert in Chicago.

While his Glastonbury performance later that year made headlines when he struggled to finish the set, Capaldi revealed that an earlier Chicago incident was “even worse.”

“I couldn’t come back on stage and finish the song,” he told Von. “I was like, backstage, convulsing and having this crazy panic attack, mental episode. It was really, really bad. It was the first time people at my shows had seen it.”

Two months later, at Glastonbury, Capaldi made the tough call to pause his music career.

“When it happened and when it was happening, it was, like, the lowest moment of my life, and it was horrible,” he said. “I had this moment where I was on stage like two, three songs in. I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m going to play a gig for a long time. I need to try and get through the rest of the show, but when I come off, I’m done.’”

Since stepping back, the 28-year-old has dedicated the past two years to therapy and exercise to support his mental health.

Last month, Capaldi made a surprise return to the Glastonbury stage – a moment he called a “bit of a comeback.”

“It was lovely,” he said. “It was a really special moment.”